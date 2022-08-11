logo logo
avatar
Michael Fienen

Setting the Default Node Version using NVM

NVM (Node Version Manager) is a popular tool that allows you to manage multiple Node.js versions on your system. By default, when you install NVM, it...
19
avatar
Annie

Understanding the Difference Between String and string in C#

In C#, you might come across two similar-looking terms: "String" and "string." Although they might appear interchangeable, there i...
11
avatar
Alba Silvente Fuentes

Using .env Variables in Main App Module File for DB Connection

In NestJS, you can use .env variables to manage configuration settings, such as database connection details, in a more secure and flexible manner. Thi...
7
avatar
Girik A

Difference between a Method and a Function

In programming, the terms "method" and "function" are often used to describe blocks of code that perform a specific task. While th...
11
avatar
Abhishek Choudhary

Ternary Conditional Operator

Python does have a ternary conditional operator, which allows you to write a concise one-liner for simple conditional expressions. result_if_true if c...
6
avatar
Caio Teixeira

Two Kinds of Functions

In Elixir, there are two main kinds of functions: named functions and anonymous functions. Named Functions Named functions in Elixir are defined with...
8
avatar
Naveen Sahu

Iterating Through a HashMap

In Java, iterating through a HashMap allows you to access and process each key-value pair present in the map. Iterating is a common operation when wor...
9
avatar
Ben Greenberg

Metaclasses

Metaclasses are a powerful and advanced concept in Python that allow you to control the behavior of class creation. #1. What are Metaclasses? In Pytho...
5
avatar
Michael Fienen

Making a Div 100% Height of the Browser Window

This div will take up 100% height of the browser window.
5
avatar
Loiane Groner

Foreach Loop in Go

Go does not have a traditional foreach loop like some other programming languages. Instead, it uses a range-based iteration method to loop over elemen...
5

